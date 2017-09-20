Вчера
Сегодня
Завтра
Развернуть
FacebookVkontakteOdnoklassnikiTwitterInstagramViberYouTube
Футбол  Луч-Энергия- : -Анжи
Футбол  Авангард Курск- : -ЦСКА
Футбол  Кубань- : -Спартак
Футбол  Томь- : -Краснодар
Футбол  Спартак-Нальчик- : -Динамо
Хоккей  Слован- : -Ак Барс
Результаты дня
Войти через
Авторизация
Забыли пароль?
Регистрация
Нажимая кнопку "Зарегистрироваться" Вы подтверждаете своё согласие с правилами регистрации на сайте.
Поля, отмеченные * - обязательные для заполнения

Девушка дня. Хизер Харди

Источник:  «Советский спорт»Комментарии
Девушка дня. Хизер Харди

Американская девушка Хизер Харди в профессиональном боксе выиграла 20 поединков из 21 (4  нокаутом). Сейчас 35-летняя спортсменка перешла в ММА и выступает в лиге Bellator.

Дебютировала в ММА она в июне 2017 года и победила Алис Ягер техническим нокаутом в третьем раунде. 

@adidascombatusa @adidasboxing @adidaswomen @adidasnyc @adidasoriginals Still working! Fueled by @dymatize Nutrition!

Публикация от Heather Hardy (@heathertheheat)

Hot tubbin 👸🏼👙💕 Not perfect, but happy and living life.

Публикация от Heather Hardy (@heathertheheat)

👸🏼🇺🇸💋

Публикация от Heather Hardy (@heathertheheat)

Smooches 💋 #lazysunday

Публикация от Heather Hardy (@heathertheheat)

That face you make when someone thinks you're too old to get shit done. #foh #firstlady 👸🏼#tryme

Публикация от Heather Hardy (@heathertheheat)

Happy MDW! 👸🏼🇺🇸

Публикация от Heather Hardy (@heathertheheat)

 

Показывать новые сообщения медиатрансляции автоматически
Сергей Ващенко
Сергей ВащенкоЗадай вопрос
Загрузка...
 
статистика
ТаблицаРасписание матчейБомбардиры
РазвернутьСвернуть / Подробнее
Загрузка...
читайте также
24 сентября во время турнира Bellator 183 будет объявлен следующий соперник Федора Емельяненко24 сентября американская организация Bellator собирается объявить о следующем сопернике российского тяжеловеса Федора Емельяненко и о дате проведения поединка. Об этом стало известно «Советскому спорту».Неделя в ММА: Шевченко сменит категорию, а лучшего бойца дисквалифицируютНеделя в ММА: Шевченко сменит категорию, а лучшего бойца дисквалифицируют«Советский спорт» рассказывает о главных событиях в мире ММА за прошлую неделю.Волков ниже Нурмагомедова, но выше Шлеменко. Рейтинг бойцов ММАВолков ниже Нурмагомедова, но выше Шлеменко. Рейтинг бойцов ММА«Советский спорт» представляет обновленный рейтинг лучших бойцов мира.Махачев приступил к тренировкамРоссийский боец смешанного стиля Ислам Махачев (14-1) после небольшого перерыва вернулся к тренировкам. Спортсмен ждет дату и объявление соперника на следующий бой.Россиянин Батраз Агнаев поднялся на 44 позиции в рейтинге лучших полутяжеловесов ММАРоссийский боец смешанного стиля Батраз Агнаев (4 победы, 0 поражений) в рейтинге лучших полутяжеловесов мира поднялся на 44 позиции.
Смешанные единоборства
Смешанные единоборства