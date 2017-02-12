Девушка дня. Рейчел Остович — боец смешанного стиля
«Советский спорт» знакомит вас с Рейчел Остович — бойцом американской организации Invicta. Она одна из самых красивых девушек в смешанных единоборствах. За свою профессиональную карьеру 25-летняя спортсменка провела шесть поединков, в которых одержала три победы.
Couple hours after weigh ins. Hydrated and feeling back to highlight poppin✨😂👌🏻Wish I took pics/vids of my body at Fight weight. 😩😅ughh. I swear my stomach was flat. Reflecting back on a lot of positive changes in this camp. Lots of progress which I'm proud of. My body def didn't look like this my first invicta! Haha. Just gotta keep on keepin on! #fightthegoodfight
WonderWoman per usual. ⚡️Had to rock my "INVISIBLE HEELS" to match my invisible jet.😉 lol Tonights weigh-ins. A lot different then what I'm used to. This was strictly just for media purposes. Official weigh ins was this morning. I do like it better this way tho. More time to get body acclimated before tom night👌🏻...Just my body isn't on point as it would have been for the pics. 🙄Ughh lol 😂 ✨#invictafc21 Thank you to all my sponsors who helped me get here. Fans, friends and family who are always so supportive. I love you all!! Tomorrow night it's on.🤜🏼🤛🏼
We legit had a photo shoot in the restrooms😂... but it's ok, no one knew us there. 😆😜😂✨ ...Oh and I got a lot of nice comments about my jacket! No joke, got it on Black Friday at the KIDS Tommy Hilfiger store in girls size XL. RuRo has one too. We were matching but the night was so cray we didn't even get one pic together 😩😔#firstworldproblems #fashiondiaries 🙄😝
Thank you to my mother who is always a great sport. I love you so much. Thank you for filming my videos these past days. I never have anyone to help me with these kinds of things & I know you guys always want more....I'm trying lol 😩😬😅 So much fun with you mi madre❤️😘😂#fitlife #fitmom #health #fitness #lifestyle #dumbbells #booty #legs #abs #trap #trapqueen #hotelworkouts #mma • • • ✨TAG a friend who would love this FULL BODY WORKOUT... or maybe just a good laugh😜😂😘 Thank you guys again for the love ❤️2016 ain't over but 17 I'm coming for ya😉😝😘 Song- Caroline by Amine 🎧
.......Bc that long ✈️ ride from Hawaii to Nebraska made me feel like I lost some #bootygains 🙃🙄😞Having some fun in the hotel fitness room after running some miles. 🏃🏻♀️🏃🏻♀️🏃🏻♀️ Feels good to sweat after walking around in 20 something degree weather. Ughh❄️🌬☃️😝 #workout #fitlife #fitmom #momswholift #fitwife #health #fitness #lifestyle #dumbbell #booty #legs #hotelworkouts #mma #gold #kaiira #RachiBFIT . . TAG a friend who would love this workout! Don't give up on your goals just bc it's the holidays! Santas🎅🏼 👀watching!!!😂😜😘