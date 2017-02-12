Вчера
Сегодня
Завтра
Развернуть
FacebookVkontakteOdnoklassnikiTwitterInstagramViberYouTube
Биатлон  Гонка преследования. Женщины
Футбол  Бёрнли- : -Челси
Хоккей  Швеция- : -Финляндия
Хоккей  Россия- : -Чехия
Биатлон  Гонка преследования. Мужчины
Футбол  Атлетико- : -Сельта
Результаты дня
Войти через
Авторизация
Забыли пароль?
Регистрация
Нажимая кнопку "Зарегистрироваться" Вы подтверждаете своё согласие с правилами регистрации на сайте.
Поля, отмеченные * - обязательные для заполнения

Девушка дня. Рейчел Остович — боец смешанного стиля

Сергей Ващенко
Сергей Ващенко
Источник:  «Советский спорт»Комментарии
Девушка дня. Рейчел Остович — боец смешанного стиля

«Советский спорт» знакомит вас с Рейчел Остович — бойцом американской организации Invicta. Она одна из самых красивых девушек в смешанных единоборствах. За свою профессиональную карьеру 25-летняя спортсменка провела шесть поединков, в которых одержала три победы.

Tonight we fight.🤜🏼🤛🏼 #invictafc21

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

Sitting pretty but im ready for war💅🏼 2.5 weeks and I'm out✈️🤜🏼🤛🏼#wonderwomanreturns #invicta21

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

S&C this beautiful morning✨ #wonderwoman

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

👸🏻❤️👧🏻#thetrendykidz

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

Because it's #wonderwomanwednesday ⚡️

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

Only 5009793903 more posters to go .... Lol

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

One of my favorite pics! Can't wait to be in that cage again! 😝❤️😍🔥☺️#takingflight #wonderwoman #invicta10 #itsabouttime #september

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

On weight and ready to goooooo!!! #invictafc17 Tune in to Invicta fighting championships weigh ins on UFC fight pass at 1pm !! @invictafc

Фото опубликовано Rachael Ostovich Berdon (@rachaelostovichberdon)

Показывать новые сообщения медиатрансляции автоматически
Загрузка...
 
статистика
ТаблицаРасписание матчейБомбардиры
РазвернутьСвернуть / Подробнее
Загрузка...
читайте также
Алдо сразится против Холлоуэя на турнире UFC 212 в БразилииПромоутерская компания UFC объявила дату следующего боя чемпиона организации в полулегком весе бразильца Жозе Алдо.M-1 Challenge 75. Проморолик турнира, на котором подерется ШлеменкоПредлагаем вашему вниманию новый проморолик, посвященный предстоящему международному турниру по смешанным единоборствам M-1 Challeneg 75, который пройдет 3 марта в Москве.Ислам Махачев после победы на UFC: Дана Уайт, дай мне МэйвезераРоссийский боец смешанного стиля легкой весовой категории Ислам Махачев сегодня в Бруклине в рамках турнире UFC 208 единогласным решением судей победил Ника Ленца.Лобов проведет бой против Свонсона 22 апреляУроженец Нижнего Новгорода Артем Лобов, который выступает за Ирландию и является спарринг-партнером Конора Макгрегора, свой следующий поединок проведет против Каба Свонсона в рамках турнире UFC Fight Night в Нэшвилле (22 апреля).UFC 208. Андерсон Силва и Махачев побеждают, Холм проигрываетВ Бруклине (США) состоялся турнир UFC 208, в главном поединке которого организация разыграла чемпионский пояс в женском полулегком дивизионе.Хабиб Нурмагомедов: Если UFC пожелает, я размажу цыпленка Конора МакгрегораХабиб Нурмагомедов: Если UFC пожелает, я размажу цыпленка Конора МакгрегораХабиб Нурмагомедов встретился с фанатами в Нью-Йорке.Этот день в истории. Бойцу ММА Кену Шемроку — 53!Сегодня 53 года исполнилось известному американскому бойцу смешанного стиля Кену Шемроку по прозвищу «Самый опасный человек на планете».Станет ли Холм вновь чемпионкой? О самых интересных боях турнира UFC 208Станет ли Холм вновь чемпионкой? О самых интересных боях турнира UFC 20812 февраля в Нью-Йорке (США) состоится турнир по смешанным единоборствам UFC 208, который навсегда войдет в историю.Александр Емельяненко может провести первый бой после возвращения из колонии 1 апреля в КарагандеКак стало известно «Советскому спорту», боец смешанного стиля Александр Емельяненко может свой следующий поединок провести 1 апреля.UFC 208. Холм перевесила Рандамье на 500 граммовСегодня состоялась официальная процедура взвешивания участников турнира UFC 208, который состоится в воскресенье рано утром по московскому времени.Рори Макдональд проведет бой с Полом Дейли 19 маяПромоутерская компания Bellator анонсировала поединок между Полом Дейли и Рори Макдональдом.Ник Ленц: Даже не буду говорить, что писали мне российские фанаты. Ничего хорошегоБоец смешанного стиля Ник Ленц, которому 12 февраля предстоит провести бой против россиянина Ислама Махачева на турнире UFC 208 пожаловался на российских фанатов.Джефф Монсон: Жаль, что Федор Емельяненко не выступал в США в расцвете своей карьерыАмериканский боец смешанного стиля Джефф Монсон поделился своим комментарием по поводу поединка Федора Емельяненко и Мэтта Митриона на турнире Bellator 172, который состоится 19 февраля.Федор Емельяненко: Скоро мы вылетаем в Америку, где пройдет подводка к бою против МитрионаРоссийский боец смешанного стиля Федор Емельяненко рассказал о ходе своей подготовке к поединку против американца Мэтта Митриона, который состоится 19 февраля на турнире Bellator 172.Амосов проведет бой за титул чемпиона мира против первого номера национального рейтинга Бразилии3-кратный чемпион мира, двукратный чемпион Европы, чемпион Евразии по боевому самбо Ярослав Амосов проведет защиту титула чемпиона мира по мма в полусредней категории до 77 кг против Андерсона де Кейро́ш Диниша (ANDERSON DE QUEIROZ DINIZ). Бой станет главным событием первого турнира серии PRIME SELECTION-2017, стартующего 18 марта в Краснодаре.Промоушен WFCA проведет турнир в Караганде 1 апреляПервый заграничный турнир бойцовской лиги WFCA под номером 35 пройдет 1 апреля в Караганде (Казахстан).25 февраля лига WFCA впервые проведет турнир за пределами ГрозногоБойцовская лига WFCA, базирующаяся в Грозном, 25 февраля проведет первый турнир за пределами республики — в Москве.Александр Шаблий: Не считаю, что я проиграл бой ВартанянуРоссийский боец смешанного стиля Александр Шаблий в интервью официальному сайту ACB рассказал о своих планах на ближайшее время.Люк Барнатт: Халидов в конце своего пути, я же только начинаю егоАнглийский боец смешанного стиля Люк Барнатт (12-3) дал комментарий в преддверии поединка против Мамеда Халидова (32-4), который представляет Польшу.Видеоповторы и тейпирование. В ММА могут измениться некоторые правилаВидеоповторы и тейпирование. В ММА могут измениться некоторые правилаС 2018 года в смешанных единоборствах могут быть введены новые правила.
Главные новости
MMA
Алдо сразится против Холлоуэя на турнире UFC 212 в Бразилии
Баскетбол
Бывший центровой «Бостона» Фаб Мело скончался в возрасте 26 лет
Футбол
Кевин Кураньи: Китаю сложно отказать, но там тяжело жить
Футбол
Кевин Кураньи: Аджоев или Штоффельсхаус? У каждого свои методы работы
Хоккей
День в истории. Оуэну Нолану - 45!
MMA
Ислам Махачев после победы на UFC: Дана Уайт, дай мне Мэйвезера
UFC 208. Андерсон Силва и Махачев побеждают, Холм проигрывает
Хоккей
Андерсон, Лундквист и Берглунд - три звезды игрового дня в НХЛ
Шахматы
Карлсен не сыграет на командном чемпионате мира в Ханты-Мансийске
Футбол
Константин Лепехин: Тимощук не назовет ошибкой свой переход в «Баварию»
все новости
Смешанные единоборства
Смешанные единоборства