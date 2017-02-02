Вчера
Лэмпард объявил о завершении карьеры

Источник:  «Советский спорт»Комментарии

Английский полузащитник Фрэнк Лэмпард на своей странице в Instagram объявил о завершении профессиональной карьеры. 

«После 20 невероятных лет, я решил, что сейчас самое время завершить карьеру. У меня было много предложений от английских и зарубежных клубов. Но я чувствую, что сейчас настал момент, когда я должен начать новую главу в своей жизни.

Горжусь тем, что мне удалось выиграть немало трофеев и представлять сборную Англии на международной арене. Благодарю своих родителей за воспитание, тяжелый труд и ценности, которые я получил. Бесконечно благодарен своей семье. 

Хотел бы выразить слова благодарности всем специалистам, с которыми мне довелось работать, а также игрокам и клубам. Во-первых, это «Вест Хэм», который дал мне возможность дебютировать в высшей лиге. Очень ценю поддержку, которую я получил в «Манчестер Сити», но, конечно же, мое сердце принадлежит «Челси».

Этот клуб подарил мне много ярких воспоминаний. Никогда не забуду время, проведенное здесь. Мы многого достигли, а болельщики «синих» заставляли меня поддерживать самый высокий уровень из года в год», – написал Лэмпард выложив следующее фото:

After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.

Видео опубликовано Frank Lampard (@franklampard)

Напомним, игрок большую часть своей карьеры посвятил лондонскому «Челси», вместе с которым он выиграл чемпионат (3), Кубок (4), Суперкубок Англии (2), а также Кубок лиги (2).

На международной арене полузащитник завоевал с «синими» трофей Лиги чемпионов и Лиги Европы.

За сборную Англии Лэмпард провел 106 матчей и забил 29 голов.

