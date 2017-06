Кэнни «kennyS» Шраб признан лучшим игроком ESL Pro League Season 5

Игрок G2 Esports Кэнни «kennyS» Шраб признан MVP турнира ESL Pro League Season 5.

.@G2kennyS received his 4th HLTV MVP medal at #ESLProLeague S5 Finals



The previous three were from GEC 2016, WESG 2016 and DH Tours 2017 pic.twitter.com/K05WAKU160