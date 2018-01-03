Суперзвезда бразильского джиу-джитсу Маккензи Дерн подписала контракт с промоутерской компанией UFC и дебютирует в поединке против Эшли Йодер.

Бой состоится в рамках турнира UFC 222, который состоится 3 марта в Лас-Вегасе (США).

Маккензи Дерн за свою карьеру в ММА провела пять поединков и во всех одержала победы.  

 

