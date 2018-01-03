Девушка дня. Маккензи Дерн теперь будет драться в UFC
Маккензи Дерн — восходящая звезда ММА.
Суперзвезда бразильского джиу-джитсу Маккензи Дерн подписала контракт с промоутерской компанией UFC и дебютирует в поединке против Эшли Йодер.
Бой состоится в рамках турнира UFC 222, который состоится 3 марта в Лас-Вегасе (США).
Маккензи Дерн за свою карьеру в ММА провела пять поединков и во всех одержала победы.
His & Hers !! Take your game to the next level with our latest competition GI, the #HYDROGENGI • Named after the lightest of elements, the Hydrogen Gi is our lightest Gi yet! Pre Order yours now for only $129.99 👊link in bio ! #WARTRIBE #WARTRIBEGEAR #JOINTHETRIBE #TRIBELIFE @caioterrabjj http://ift.tt/2nlaqht
Mulher Perfeita Mulheres... Existem mulheres lindas... Mulheres gostosas... Mulheres sensuais... Mulheres dengosas... Mulheres inteligentes... E existe Você... que tem tudo isso e mais um pouco. Sendo assim você é uma MULHER PERFEITA. Tenha um lindo dia senhora PERFEIÇÃO. - Ney Forever 📷---> Lisa Hights #mulherfelizbrilhamais #beyourself #allwomenarebeautiful #cantstopwontstop #lutadorasdejiujitsu #arsenic @arsenic
My favorite pair of Hayabusa gloves!! I love them!! The fit, feel and performance are all next level!! 👊🏼👍🏼💪🏼👌🏼 _____________________________________________ Meu par de luvas favoritas da Hayabusa!! Eu AMO elas! O encaixe, como sinto elas e a sua performance são de outro nível! 👊🏼👍🏼💪🏼👌🏼 #teamhayabusa #mma @hayabusafight
🌹Ela é uma moça de poses delicadas, sorrisos discretos e olhar misterioso. Ela tem cara de menina mimada, um que de esquisitice, uma sensibilidade de flor, um jeito encantador de ser, um toque de intuição e um tom de doçura. Ela reflete lilás, um brilho de estrela, uma inquietude, uma solidão de artista e um ar sensato de cientista. Ela é intensa e tem mania de sentir por completo, de amar por completo, e de ser por completo. Dentro dela tem um coração bobo, que é sempre capaz de amar e acreditar outra vez. Ela tem aquele gosto doce de menina romântica e aquele gosto ácido de mulher moderna. 🌹 -Caio Abreu #éhoje #fé #tempocertopratudo #flannelshirt #beyourself #smile
Guys! I am so happy to be another Main Event for @f2wpro in Phoenix!! One more super fight! For sure I will do my best to put in a great show for you guys!! Make sure you get your tickets early! Hope to see a lot of you there! ________________________________________________________Mackenzie Dern vs Talita Alencar 125lbs Black Belt Title Main Event Fight To Win Pro12 ~ September 17th ~ in Arizona! Tickets on sale www.cagetix.com/f2w