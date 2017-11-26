Напомним, в финале SK Gaming обыграла Astralis со счетом 2:1 (11:16 Mirage, 16:8 Inferno, 19:16 Cache).

BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen 2017 проходил 25 ноября в Копенгагене, Дания. Призовой фонд чемпионата составлял 250 000 долларов.

