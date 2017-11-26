Габриэль «FalleN» Толедо признан самым ценным игроком BLAST Pro Series
Капитан SK Gaming Габриэль «FalleN» Толедо признан самым ценным игроком турнира BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen 2017 по версии портала HLTV.org.
HLTV MVP by betway medal for @BLASTSeries Copenhagen goes to @FalleNCS, who carried SK to the title with a monstrous performance in the grand final! pic.twitter.com/GQ98W9Pbg7— HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) 25 ноября 2017 г.
Напомним, в финале SK Gaming обыграла Astralis со счетом 2:1 (11:16 Mirage, 16:8 Inferno, 19:16 Cache).
BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen 2017 проходил 25 ноября в Копенгагене, Дания. Призовой фонд чемпионата составлял 250 000 долларов.