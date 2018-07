#17 Maxim Mikhaylov led Russia 🇷🇺 @VolleyRus with 19 points as they won the #VNL title, 3-0 over France 🇫🇷 @FFvolley Mikhaylov was also named the MVP of the VNL Finals!



Here are some of his best moments from Sunday! #BePartOfTheGame #volleyball pic.twitter.com/mQoMp1kGM5