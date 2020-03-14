Тетя Макгрегора умерла из-за коронавируса - Советский спорт
14 марта 2020 07:03ММАНечаев Юрий

Тетя Макгрегора умерла из-за коронавируса

Из-за пандемии умерли более 5 тысяч человек во всем мире.

Боец смешанных единоборств Конор Макгрегор сообщил, что из-за коронавируса умерла его тетя.

«Эти фотографии сделаны несколько дней назад в студии в Дублине. Я должен был объявить миру о своем пожертвовании. Отличный день! Сидя в кресле, готовясь к прямому эфиру, мне позвонили и сообщили, что моя любимая тетушка Энн скончалась. Моя бедная тетушка. Сестра моей мамы. Это тупой гребаный вирус. Что за ерунда происходит», - написал ирландец в Instagram.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m ~* yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on ~* a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you 🙏 Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you

Публикация от Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Напомним, 31 декабря власти Китая сообщили во Всемирную организацию здравоохранения о вспышке неизвестной пневмонии в городе Ухань. Возбудителем этой болезни стал коронавирус 2019-nCoV.

За пределами КНР случаи заражения были выявлены более чем в 110 странах, включая Россию. По данным ВОЗ, в мире заразились более 134 тыс. человек, около 5 тыс. умерли.

В целях безопасности отменяются или переносятся на более поздний срок различные спортивные соревнования, отдельные мероприятия проходят без зрителей.

