18 октября 22:43
автор: Юрий Нечаев

Турнир UFC 254 с участием Нурмагомедова пройдет без зрителей

Мероприятие состоится на «Бойцовском острове».

Турнир UFC 254, запланированный на 24 октября, пройдет без зрителей.

Об этом сообщает журналист ESPN Бретт Окамото.

Отмечается, что план, который позволил бы промоушену допустить в зал ограниченное количество болельщиков, не был утвержден в срок.

Напомним, главным событием UFC 254 должен стать поединок между россиянином Хабибом Нурмагомедовым и американцем Джастином Гэтжи.

Российский боец проведет третью защиту пояса UFC в легком весе. На сегодняшний момент в активе россиянина 28 побед в 28 поединках в ММА.

Экономика футбола: Роналду заболел — акции «Юве» рухнули
Акции итальянского клуба «Ювентус», за который играет Роналду, упали на этой новости сразу же на 6,4% - до €0,72 за бумагу.
Стал известен диагноз госпитализированного в Дубае Умара Нурмагомедова
Ближайший поединок россиянина отменен.
18.10.2020 16:12
ММА
автор: Юрий Нечаев
Ортега одержал победу над Корейским зомби единогласным решением судей на турнире UFC Fight Island 6
Поединок продлился все пять раундов.
18.10.2020 09:50
ММА
автор: Владислав Корегин
UFC Fight Island 6. Андраде победила Чукагян техническим нокаутом
Ранее бразильская спортсменка уступила Роуз Намаюнас и Вейли Чжан.
18.10.2020 09:35
ММА
автор: Владислав Корегин
Кутателадзе нанес первое поражение Гамроту в карьере на турнире UFC Fight Island 6
В последних девяти поединках 28-летний грузин ни разу не проиграл.
18.10.2020 09:25
ММА
автор: Владислав Корегин
Гришин победил Антигулова техническим нокаутом во втором раунде на турнире UFC Fight Night 180
Россиянин Максим Гришин победил соотечественника Гаджимурада Антигулова на турнире UFC Fight Night 180 в Абу-Даби (ОАЭ).
18.10.2020 00:00
ММА
автор: Сергей Ващенко
Саид Нурмагомедов нокаутировал Штригля в первом раунде на турнире UFC Fight Night 180 (видео)
Россиянин Саид Нурмагомедов одержал победу на турнире UFC Fight Night 180.
17.10.2020 23:46
ММА
автор: Сергей Ващенко
Александр Сарнавский: Гэтжи больше не бросается на соперника, работает расчетливо
24 октября в Абу-Даби в рамках турнира UFC 254 пройдет бой между действующим чемпионом в легком весе Хабибом Нурмагомедовым и американцем Джастином Гэтжи.
17.10.2020 19:10
ММА
автор: Юрий Волохов
Александр Сарнавский: Хабиб прибавил в стойке, может победить Гэтжи и нокаутом
24 октября в Абу-Даби в рамках турнира UFC 254 пройдет бой между действующим чемпионом в легком весе Хабибом Нурмагомедовым и американцем Джастином Гэтжи.
17.10.2020 17:45
ММА
автор: Юрий Волохов
Александр Сарнавский: Хабиб тейкдауны проводит у сетки. Как Гэтжи будет от этого защищаться?
24 октября в Абу-Даби в рамках турнира UFC 254 пройдет бой между действующим чемпионом в легком весе Хабибом Нурмагомедовым и американцем Джастином Гэтжи.
17.10.2020 16:51
ММА
автор: Юрий Волохов
