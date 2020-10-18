Турнир UFC 254 с участием Нурмагомедова пройдет без зрителей

Турнир UFC 254, запланированный на 24 октября, пройдет без зрителей.

Об этом сообщает журналист ESPN Бретт Окамото.

Update on UFC 254: No fans, unfortunately. A plan that would have allowed additional fans in the building and put tickets on sale was not approved in time. There will be a small handful of invitees, but atmosphere will essentially be the same as every other event, I'm told.