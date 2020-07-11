ФутболХоккейФигурное катаниеБокс/ММАБаскетболТеннисФормула 1Девушка дня>x
Авто/МотоАкадемическая гребляБаскетболБейсболБиатлонБобслейБоксВелошоссеВодное полоВолейболВольная борьбаГандболГольфГорнолыжный спортГреко-римская борьбаДзюдоКаратеКерлингКиберспортКонный спортКонькобежный спортЛегкая атлетикаЛыжный спортММАНастольный теннисОлимпиадаПаралимпиадаПарусный спортПлаваниеПляжный футболПрыжки в водуПрыжки с трамплинаРегбиСамбоСанный спортСинхронное плаваниеСкелетонСноубордСовременное пятиборьеСпортивная гимнастикаСтрельбаСумоТеннисТхэквондоТяжелая атлетикаУниверсиадаФехтованиеФигурное катаниеФормула-1ФристайлФутболФутбол американскийФутзалХоккейХоккей с мячомХроникаХудожественная гимнастикаШахматыШорт-трекЭкстремальныеЮношеские игры
11 июля 18:17
автор: Андрей Ефимов

Тутберидзе признана ISU лучшим тренером сезона, Косторная – лучшим новичком

Этери Тутберидзе стала лауреатом премии по фигурному катанию Международного союза конькобежцев ISU Skating Awards в номинации «Лучший тренер».

Отметим, что первая в истории церемония проходит в онлайн-режиме, а на награду также претендовали американец Рафаэль Арутюнян и канадец Брайан Орсер.

Добавим, что в номинации «Лучший новичок» победу праздновала чемпионка Европы 2020 года Алена Косторная, которая обошла в борьбе за награду Александру Трусову и Ю Ен из Южной Кореи.

источник: ISU
Яндекс Новости: Добавить в источникиGoogle Новости: Добавить в источникиБольше интересного на канале: Дзен
Это интересно:
Скончался футбольный тренер Владимир СальковМедведев дал совет желающим стать президентомСамуэль Жиго: Москва по-прежнему красно-белаяОбладательница самой большой натуральной груди на УкраинеВсе видно. Эмили Ратаковски в прозрачной рубашке произвела фурорКокорин откровенно рассказал о судьбе Ефремова в тюрьме
Тутберидзе признана ISU лучшим тренером сезона, Косторная – лучшим новичком
Этери Тутберидзе стала лауреатом премии по фигурному катанию Международного союза конькобежцев ISU Skating Awards в номинации «Лучший тренер».
11.07.2020 18:17
Фигурное катание
автор: Андрей Ефимов
Сотскова завершила спортивную карьеру
Российская фигуристка Мария Сотскова объявила о завершении карьеры
08.07.2020 17:11
Фигурное катание
ISU примет решение о проведении Гран-при по фигурному катанию в начале августа
Проведение соревнований находится под вопросом из-за сложной эпидемиологической ситуации, которая вынуждает правительства держать границы закрытыми.
06.07.2020 23:03
Фигурное катание
автор: Виктор Шарафудинов
Forbes посчитал, как Загитова заработала больше миллиона долларов за минувший год
Основные источники доходов олимпийской чемпионки Пхенхчана – это ледовые шоу и рекламные контракты.
06.07.2020 18:28
Фигурное катание
автор: Виктор Шарафудинов
Медведева будет тренироваться с Москве на катке ЦСКА под руководством Буяновой
Двукратная чемпионка мира в женском одиночном фигурном катании вернулась из Японии в Россию.
03.07.2020 12:24
Фигурное катание
автор: Виктор Шарафудинов
Медведева вернулась в Россию и сдала отрицательный тест на коронавирус
С начала апреля двукратная чемпионка мира находилась в Японию.
30.06.2020 16:10
Фигурное катание
автор: Виктор Шарафудинов
В ФФКР подтвердили скорый переход Коляды к Алексею Мишину
Ранее спортсмен тренировался у Валентины Чеботаревой.
27.06.2020 13:31
Фигурное катание
автор: Артур Гичунцев
ISU вернул прежнюю базовую стоимость элементов в фигурном катании
В мае Международный союз конькобежцев уравнял четверные лутц, флип и риттбергер.
18.06.2020 19:08
Фигурное катание
автор: Виктор Шарафудинов
Евгений Плющенко: Трусова толкнула фигурное катание вперед
Ранее 15-летняя уроженка Рязани покинула группу Этери Тутберидзе перешла в академию известного фигуриста.
18.06.2020 08:40
Фигурное катание
автор: Артур Гичунцев
Медведева завела в инстаграме страницу для своих рисунков
Критиков своего творчества российская фигуристка пообещала беспощадно отправлять в бан.
17.06.2020 10:26
Фигурное катание
автор: Виктор Шарафудинов
О компании Реклама на сайте Вакансии Политика конфиденциальности Правовая информация 16+
© ООО «Редакция газеты «Советский спорт» 2020г. Все права защищены.
 яндекс.метрика