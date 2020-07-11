Тутберидзе признана ISU лучшим тренером сезона, Косторная – лучшим новичком

Отметим, что первая в истории церемония проходит в онлайн-режиме, а на награду также претендовали американец Рафаэль Арутюнян и канадец Брайан Орсер.
Добавим, что в номинации «Лучший новичок» победу праздновала чемпионка Европы 2020 года Алена Косторная, которая обошла в борьбе за награду Александру Трусову и Ю Ен из Южной Кореи.
Eteri Tutberidze is awarded Best Coach!— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) July 11, 2020
She's given so much strength and dedication to her athletes this season, and now it's time for this talented coach to take centre stage.
Congratulations Eteri! 👏
Watch the Awards LIVE 👉 https://t.co/D8BtAdaP1U pic.twitter.com/4ZVLaQEg3o
Congratulations Alena Kostornaia - winner of the Best Newcomer Award! 👏— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) July 11, 2020
The young Russian has had an outstanding season with first place finishes in Espoo, Grenoble, Sapporo, Torino and Graz.
The future is bright for Alena!
Watch the Awards LIVE 👉 https://t.co/D8BtAdaP1U pic.twitter.com/OA842D76Bd