Тутберидзе признана ISU лучшим тренером сезона, Косторная – лучшим новичком

Отметим, что первая в истории церемония проходит в онлайн-режиме, а на награду также претендовали американец Рафаэль Арутюнян и канадец Брайан Орсер.

Добавим, что в номинации «Лучший новичок» победу праздновала чемпионка Европы 2020 года Алена Косторная, которая обошла в борьбе за награду Александру Трусову и Ю Ен из Южной Кореи.

Eteri Tutberidze is awarded Best Coach!



She's given so much strength and dedication to her athletes this season, and now it's time for this talented coach to take centre stage.



Congratulations Eteri! 👏



Watch the Awards LIVE 👉 https://t.co/D8BtAdaP1U pic.twitter.com/4ZVLaQEg3o