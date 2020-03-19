Златан Ибрагимович: Если вирус не идет к Златану, Златан идет к вирусу

Шведский форвард итальянского «Милана» Златан Ибрагимович на платформе Gofundme объявил сбор миллиона евро и сам внес первый взнос в размере сто тысяч. Кампания называется Kick the Virus away.
«Италия всегда давала мне очень многое. Я хочу вернуть еще больше стране, которую я люблю, – написал Ибрагимович в обращении на своей странице в инстаграме. – Вместе мы можем по-настоящему помочь больницам, врачам и медсестрам, которые самоотверженно работают каждый день, чтобы спасти наши жизни. Потому что сегодня это мы поддерживаем их!
И помните: если вирус не идет к Златану, Златан идет к вирусу».
Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio
Напомним, что 38-летний Ибрагимович вернулся в «Милан» в начале нынешнего года после того, как у него закончился контракт с «Лос-Анджелес Гэлакси».