Дибала признан лучшим игроком Серии А по итогам сезона

Серия А назвала лучших футболистов сезона-2019/20.
Performance decisive per distinguersi ed essere i migliori! Ecco tutti gli MVP della #SerieATIM 2019/2020 🔥 🔝 // Key performances, to set themselves apart and be the best! Here are all the MVPs of the 2019/2020 #SerieATIM season! 🔥🔝
Самым ценным игроком признан нападающий «Ювентуса» Пауло Дибала. Аргентинец провел в чемпионате Италии 33 матча, забил 11 голов и отдал 11 результативных передач.