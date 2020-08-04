ФутболХоккейФигурное катаниеБокс/ММАБаскетболТеннисФормула 1Девушка дня>x
Авто/МотоАкадемическая гребляБаскетболБейсболБиатлонБобслейБоксВелошоссеВодное полоВолейболВольная борьбаГандболГольфГорнолыжный спортГреко-римская борьбаДзюдоКаратеКерлингКиберспортКонный спортКонькобежный спортЛегкая атлетикаЛыжный спортММАНастольный теннисОлимпиадаПаралимпиадаПарусный спортПлаваниеПляжный футболПрыжки в водуПрыжки с трамплинаРегбиСамбоСанный спортСинхронное плаваниеСкелетонСноубордСовременное пятиборьеСпортивная гимнастикаСтрельбаСумоТеннисТхэквондоТяжелая атлетикаУниверсиадаФехтованиеФигурное катаниеФормула-1ФристайлФутболФутбол американскийФутзалХоккейХоккей с мячомХроникаХудожественная гимнастикаШахматыШорт-трекЭкстремальныеЮношеские игры
04 августа 17:53
автор: Юрий Нечаев

Дибала признан лучшим игроком Серии А по итогам сезона

«Ювентус» в очередной раз стал чемпионом Италии.

Серия А назвала лучших футболистов сезона-2019/20.

Самым ценным игроком признан нападающий «Ювентуса» Пауло Дибала. Аргентинец провел в чемпионате Италии 33 матча, забил 11 голов и отдал 11 результативных передач.

Лучшим вратарем стал одноклубник Дибалы Войцех Щесны, лучшим защитником - Стефан да Врей (»Интер»), лучшим полузащитником - Алехандро Гомес (»Аталанта») и лучшим нападающим - Чиро Иммобиле (»Лацио»).

Напомним, что чемпионом Италии в девятый раз подряд стал туринский «Ювентус».

источник: Серия А
Яндекс Новости: Добавить в источникиGoogle Новости: Добавить в источникиБольше интересного на канале: Дзен
Это интересно:
Сергей Рыжиков стал игроком «Тамбова»Касаткина поделилась радостью от возвращения теннисаШелия стал игроком «Ахмата»Фото Исинбаевой в купальнике вызвало бурную реакциюХореограф: Тутберидзе попросила Щербакову покинуть её группуАлександр Кокорин назвал свою главную цель в «Спартаке»
Уильямс подписал новый контракт с «Манчестер Юнайтед»
Футболист является воспитанником клуба.
04.08.2020 18:24
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
Футбольный союз Нидерландов разрешил девушке выступать за мужскую команду
Королевский футбольный союз Нидерландов (KNVB) в качестве эксперимента разрешил Эллен Фоккеме выступать за мужской клуб «Фоарут».
04.08.2020 18:08
Футбол
Дибала признан лучшим игроком Серии А по итогам сезона
«Ювентус» в очередной раз стал чемпионом Италии.
04.08.2020 17:53
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
Влашич признан лучшим игроком ЦСКА в июле
Хорват в четвертый раз за сезон стал игроком месяца.
04.08.2020 17:35
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
Шунин второй год подряд признан лучшим игроком «Динамо» по итогам сезона
Голкипер является воспитанником бело-голубых.
04.08.2020 17:13
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
Полузащитник «Краснодара» Жигулев будет играть за «Ротор» на правах аренды
Футболист будет заявлен под 20-м номером.
04.08.2020 16:45
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
Глушаков сообщил об уходе из «Ахмата»
31 июля завершился контракт футболиста.
04.08.2020 16:32
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
«Мордовия» не сможет выступить в ПФЛ и потеряет профессиональный статус
Команда три сезона выступала в Премьер-лиге.
04.08.2020 16:09
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
Президент РПЛ Прядкин может быть отправлен в отставку
Первый тур РПЛ нового сезона стартует 8 августа.
04.08.2020 15:51
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
«Уфа» объявила о продлении контрактов с шестью футболистами
Сроки соглашений не сообщаются.
04.08.2020 15:39
Футбол
автор: Юрий Нечаев
О компании Реклама на сайте Вакансии Политика конфиденциальности Правовая информация 16+
© ООО «Редакция газеты «Советский спорт» 2020г. Все права защищены.
 яндекс.метрика