Фанаты «Манчестер Юнайтед» проводят акцию против Глейзеров (видео)

Как сообщает «Sky Sports», многие из протестующих жгут файеры.

Издание отмечает, что ранее, 22 апреля, небольшая группа болельщиков ворвалась на территорию тренировочного центра клуба «Каррингтон», чтобы выразить свое недовольство семьей Глейзеров после того, как они решили стать участниками Европейской Суперлиги.

Husband and wife season ticket holders Angela and Julian Carter are at the #GlazersOut protest at Old Trafford today as they want to see more regulation to protect football clubs 👇 #mufc #mujournal



pic.twitter.com/GypQW1tZw0 — United Journal (@theutdjournal) April 24, 2021