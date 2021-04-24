ЕВРО-2020ФутболХоккейБокс/ММАФормула 1Фигурное катаниеТеннисБаскетбол>x
24 апреля 19:01
автор: Александр Шульгин

Фанаты «Манчестер Юнайтед» проводят акцию против Глейзеров (видео)

Это уже второй протест болельщиков манкунианцев против владельцев клуба за последние два дня.

Как сообщает «Sky Sports», многие из протестующих жгут файеры.

Издание отмечает, что ранее, 22 апреля, небольшая группа болельщиков ворвалась на территорию тренировочного центра клуба «Каррингтон», чтобы выразить свое недовольство семьей Глейзеров после того, как они решили стать участниками Европейской Суперлиги.

источник: Sky Sports
Следим за главными новостями - в телеграм-канале «СовСпорта». Ещё больше эмоций - здесь.
Алексей Червоткин о планах на олимпиаду, тренировках, соперниках, конкурентах и скандалах.

