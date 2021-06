УЕФА: Эриксен доставлен в больницу, его состояние стабилизировалось

Состояние полузащитника сборной Дании Кристиана Эриксена стабилизировалось, сообщает пресс-служба УЕФА.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.