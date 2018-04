OH. MY. WORD. WHAT. A. GOAL.



KASPERI KAPANEN WITH THE UNREAL FORECHECK TO GET THE BREAKAWAY AND THEN BEAUTIFUL MOVE TO BEAT RASK AND GIVE THE LEAFS THE LEAD! WHAT AN INCREDIBLE EFFORT!



#TMLTalk 4 - 3 #NHLBruins



(#BOSvTOR - Series Tied At 3) #Game7 pic.twitter.com/XW5TfE618D