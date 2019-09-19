Бывший нападающий «МЮ» Бербатов сообщил о завершении карьеры - Советский спорт
19 сентября 2019 18:43ФутболГичунцев Артур

Бывший нападающий «МЮ» Бербатов сообщил о завершении карьеры

Последней командой игрока был индийский клуб «Керала Бластерс».

Экс-форвард сборной Болгарии Димитар Бербатов объявил о завершении карьеры. 38-летний футболист, поигравший за «МЮ» и «Тоттенхэм», поблагодарил бывших партнеров по команде, а также специалистов, с которыми ему довелось поработать.

При этом он заявил, что в последний раз выходил на поле год назад. Он пытался найти себе новую команду, но не получилось.

«Черт возьми, я буду скучать по футболу, буду скучать по тренировкам, голам и целям. Надеюсь, всем понравилась моя игра. Я делал все, чтобы радовать болельщиков. Сегодняшнее решение не означает, что я ухожу навсегда. Возможно, я вернусь в новой роли», – написал Бербатов в соцсети.

Болгарский футболист также поиграл за «Байер», с которым брал Кубок Германии, а в составе «МЮ» он становился чемпионом Англии и победителем Лиги чемпионов. В его активе 605 матчей и 243 гола.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are ~* WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻‍♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is! My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger 😂😎 I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! 👊🏻 Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well 😁 Thank you! 🙏🏻 DB9

Публикация от Dimitar Berbatov (@berbo9)

