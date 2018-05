JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT CONTINUES HIS TEAR, DEKING THROUGH AND BEATING HELLEBUYCK TO OPEN THE SCORING 35 SECONDS IN! WHAT A PLAY BY BRAYDEN MCNABB, WHAT A MOVE BY MARCHESSAULT!#VegasBorn 1 - 0 #WPGWhiteout



(Series Tied 1-1) pic.twitter.com/BtsIAbuGbh