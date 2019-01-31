Американская актриса и модель требует с Ковалева 8 млн долларов

Американская актриса и модель Джейми Фронтс, обвинившая российского боксера Сергея Ковалева в нападении с применением насилия и получении телесных повреждений, теперь заявила, что подала гражданский иск против спортсмена на 8 млн долларов. Напомним, что инцидент произошел еще 9 июня прошлого года в Калифорнии, и, по утверждениям Фронтс, Ковалев, якобы недовольный ее отказом в близости, ударил ее в лицо в ее гостиничном номере после вечеринки, на которой они познакомились. Дело о нападении уже рассматривается американским судом, и сам Ковалев попросил не делать поспешных выводов и дождаться решения суда.
2 февраля россиянину предстоит провести очень важный бой — мачт-реванш с чемпионом WBO в полутяжелом весе Элейдером Альваресом.
I hear that he is denying on his social media that he punched me in the face. I’m curious as to how he explains the fact that I suddenly wound up with a shattered nose, an open head wound, a concussion and two spinal injuries when he was standing 3 feet away from me in the living room of my own cabin (infuriated because I wouldn’t have sex with him, so much so that he had just viciously kicked my dog Annie), and there’s an eye witness who saw the whole thing. Nice try, Krusher. Fortunately, he’s facing felony assault charges and I’m also suing him for $8 million, so one way or the other I suspect the truth will come out. Sadly, I know all to well what its ~* to get punched in the face by Kovalev, only when he hit me he wasn’t wearing gloves. . . . . #prettypinkacres #ranchliving #blondiestyle #farmlife #animallover #boxer #countrygirl #athlete #boxing #wbo #professionalboxer #assault #blondescandoanything #fighter #bigbearcalifornia #bigbear #strength #influencer #model #brandambassador #ownit #menwhohitwomen #truthwillprevail #courage #dogabuser #womanbeater #instareal #nomeansno 🚫#factsarefacts #realtalk💯
Публикация от Jamie Frontz (@prettypinkacres)