01 мая 2020 21:49Футбол

Тиаго Силва: Посвящаю чемпионство врачам и всем работникам здравоохранения

Центральный защитник «ПСЖ» Тиаго Силва – о победе команды в чемпионате Франции.

«Благодарю Бога за возможность седьмой раз за последние восемь лет стать чемпионом лиги 1. Но я бы не зашел так далеко без поддержки моей семьи, особенно любимой жены и детей, моих товарищей по команде, персонала клуба и болельщиков. Я посвящаю это чемпионство всем врачам и работникам здравоохранения, которые борются с коронавирусом во всем мире. Они наши игроки сегодня, которые сражаются, чтобы мы могли вернуться на поля и стадионы как можно скорее», - написал Силва в своем инстаграме.

Ранее профессиональная футбольная лига Франции приняла решение досрочно завершить сезон-2019/20. Итоговая таблица чемпионата была утверждена по среднему количеству очков, набранных командами. Таким образом, «ПСЖ» девятый раз стал чемпионом.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

🇫🇷 Un titre différent, dans des circonstances inimaginables, mais qui restera une source de grande fierté. Je ne peux que remercier Dieu d’être champion pour la septième fois en huit ans de Ligue 1. Je ne serais pas arrivé aussi loin sans le soutien de ma famille, en particulier de ma femme et mes enfants aimés, mes coéquipiers, tout le staff et les fans. Je leur dédie ce titre, aux fans et surtout à tous les médecins et personnels soignants qui luttent contre le COVID-19 dans le monde. Ce sont eux nos joueurs aujourd'hui, qui se battent pour que nous puissions retourner sur les terrains et dans les stades dès que possible. 🇧🇷 Um título diferente, em uma circunstância inimaginável, mas que não deixará de ser motivo de muito orgulho. Só tenho a agradecer a Deus pela minha sétima Ligue 1 em oito anos. Não teria chegado até aqui sem o suporte da minha família, principalmente da minha esposa e dos meus filhos amados, dos meus companheiros, todo o staff e os fãs. Dedico este título a eles, à torcida e em especial a todos os médicos e trabalhadores da área da saúde que estão na linha de frente do combate ao coronavírus por todo o mundo. Eles hoje são nossos jogadores, lutando para que nós possamos voltar aos campos e aos estádios o mais breve possível. 🇺🇸 A peculiar title, which will remain a source of great pride despite of the circumstances. I can only thank God for being champion of Ligue 1 for the seventh time in eight years. I would not have come this far without the support of my family, in particular my beloved wife and children, my teammates, all staff and fans. I dedicate this title to them, to the fans and especially to all the doctors and caregivers who are fighting against COVID-19 worldwide. They are our players today, so that we can return to the pitch and stadiums as soon as possible. • • • #ThiagoSilva #TS2 #ICICESTPARIS #AllezParis #PSG #ParisSaintGermain #Paris #Football #Futebol #Ligue1 #Ligue1Conforama #Champions2020

Публикация от Thiago Silva (@thiagosilva)

