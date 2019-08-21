Роузи едва не осталась без пальца во время съемок в сериале

Бывшая чемпионка UFC в легчайшем весе Ронда Роузи рассказала о том, как едва не лишилась пальца во время съемок в сериале «9-1-1».
«В первый день съемок, дверь упала мне на руку. Я подумала, что просто прищемила палец и завершила сцену, только после этого взглянув на него.
Знаю, звучит безумно, но я привыкла выступать, не демонстрируя боль, исключая случаи, когда я должна это делать», – написала 32-летняя американка в инстаграме.
So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act ~* my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox
Отметим, что Роузи добавила, что уже через три дня поврежденный палец двигался на 50 процентов от нормы.
Добавим, что свой предыдущий бой Роузи проиграла 30 декабря 2016 года Аманде Нуньес на турнире UFC 207 в Лас-Вегасе.